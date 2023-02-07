It’s Easy To Bet On Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 15.92 million shares of the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.68, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.35B. WFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.30, offering almost -26.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.36% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.57 million.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.04 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.48% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 12.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.96 percent over the past six months and at a 53.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to make $20.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.86 billion and $17.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to increase by 54.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.68% per year for the next five years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 73.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.08%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2,473 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.51% of the shares, which is about 322.9 million shares worth $12.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 266.33 million shares worth $10.43 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 111.62 million shares worth $4.37 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 83.89 million shares worth around $3.29 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.