It’s Easy To Bet On BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.07, and it changed around -$2.27 or -27.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $751.77M. BV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.07, offering almost -131.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.78% since then. We note from BrightView Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.31K.

BrightView Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BrightView Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) trade information

Instantly BV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.45 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.90% year-to-date, but still down -23.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) is -17.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) estimates and forecasts

BrightView Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.24 percent over the past six months and at a -42.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $724.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BrightView Holdings Inc. to make $645.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.00%. BrightView Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -88.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.13% per year for the next five years.

BV Dividends

BrightView Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.75%. BrightView Holdings Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 54.44% of the shares, which is about 50.63 million shares worth $607.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.27% or 3.97 million shares worth $47.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Baron Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.58 million shares worth $33.48 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $14.88 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.