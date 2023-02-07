Is NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NRBO) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) were traded, and its beta was -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.00M. NRBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.85, offering almost -7592.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.73% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRBO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8597 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.33% year-to-date, but still up 2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 13.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRBO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -622.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -622.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.61 percent over the past six months and at a 41.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 03.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.43% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 27.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.09%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.85% of the shares, which is about 16467.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Murchinson Ltd., with 0.77% or 6842.0 shares worth $98483.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13647.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1985.0 shares worth around $28572.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.