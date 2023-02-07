Is Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.80M. WNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.27, offering almost -1067.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.71% since then. We note from Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3211 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.23% year-to-date, but still up 7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 19.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.20% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 83300.0 shares worth $22074.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.13% or 41954.0 shares worth $11117.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

