Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Shares Might Go Up 39.12% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.66, and it changed around $1.64 or 8.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $861.52M. ICPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.25, offering almost -2.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.68% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.66K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ICPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.61 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.16 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.02% year-to-date, but still up 15.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 52.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICPT is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $49.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.82 percent over the past six months and at a 341.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4,290.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $76.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92.83 million and $92.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.70%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.89% per year for the next five years.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.30% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 78.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.98%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 233 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.67% of the shares, which is about 3.48 million shares worth $48.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.12% or 2.72 million shares worth $37.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $34.13 million, making up 8.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $11.05 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.