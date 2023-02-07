India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) have been traded, and its beta is 3.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.95M. IGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -176.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from India Globalization Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.78K.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.93% year-to-date, but still up 4.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 28.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.80%.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.13% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares, and 5.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.94%. India Globalization Capital Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.63% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $73690.0, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.