Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.79, and it changed around -$4.57 or -5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.97B. INCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.29, offering almost -8.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.45% since then. We note from Incyte Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Incyte Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended INCY as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Incyte Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Instantly INCY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.85 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.65% year-to-date, but still down -6.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is -1.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INCY is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Incyte Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.83 percent over the past six months and at a -1.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 640.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $842.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Incyte Corporation to make $901.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $812.99 million and $862.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.40%. Incyte Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 415.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

INCY Dividends

Incyte Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Incyte Corporation shares, and 97.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.45%. Incyte Corporation stock is held by 857 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.25% of the shares, which is about 36.15 million shares worth $2.75 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.44% or 20.99 million shares worth $1.59 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 12.22 million shares worth $814.32 million, making up 5.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $699.15 million, which represents about 4.05% of the total shares outstanding.