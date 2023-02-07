Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.08 or 14.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.21M. GROV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -1983.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.0% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Monday, 02/06/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -5.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.48% year-to-date, but still up 32.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 25.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROV is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.49% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 28.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.66%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 9.29 million shares worth $6.24 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 5.42% or 4.68 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.