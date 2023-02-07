Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.1 or 8.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.84M. GWAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -875.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.4% since then. We note from Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.84K.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Instantly GWAV has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.63% year-to-date, but still up 11.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) is 46.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $720.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GWAV is forecast to be at a low of $720.00 and a high of $720.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58436.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58436.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 17.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.87% of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. shares, and 9.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.02%.