Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.87 million shares of the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.03, and it changed around -$1.63 or -6.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.32B. GPK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.20, offering almost -9.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.16% since then. We note from Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.91 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.99% year-to-date, but still down -8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is -3.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.57 percent over the past six months and at a 104.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.70%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings are expected to increase by 14.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.54% per year for the next five years.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, and 98.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.29%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock is held by 528 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 29.13 million shares worth $644.02 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with 6.71% or 20.62 million shares worth $455.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 14.83 million shares worth $327.9 million, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.18 million shares worth around $202.95 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.