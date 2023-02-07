General Motors Company (NYSE: GM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 14.26 million shares of the General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.34, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.17B. GM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -25.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.63% since then. We note from General Motors Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.58 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.05 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.89% year-to-date, but still up 13.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 18.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

General Motors Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.64 percent over the past six months and at a -19.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect General Motors Company to make $37.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.58 billion and $35.98 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%. General Motors Company earnings are expected to increase by -8.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.70% per year for the next five years.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of General Motors Company shares, and 82.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.18%. General Motors Company stock is held by 1,647 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.97% of the shares, which is about 130.83 million shares worth $4.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.38% or 107.56 million shares worth $3.42 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 38.65 million shares worth $1.23 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 32.4 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.