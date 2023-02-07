Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

In the last trading session, 69.73 million shares of the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $151.73, and it changed around -$2.77 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2345.60B. AAPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.61, offering almost -18.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $124.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.16% since then. We note from Apple Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 80.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.40 million.

Apple Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AAPL as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apple Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Instantly AAPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 157.38 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.78% year-to-date, but still up 6.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 21.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 108.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAPL is forecast to be at a low of $116.00 and a high of $195.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Apple Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.24 percent over the past six months and at a -0.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Apple Inc. to make $98.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. Apple Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.13% per year for the next five years.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Apple Inc. shares, and 59.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.60%. Apple Inc. stock is held by 5,461 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 1.28 billion shares worth $174.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.40% or 1.03 billion shares worth $140.64 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 452.8 million shares worth $61.91 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 340.33 million shares worth around $46.53 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.