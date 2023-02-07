Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Coeur Mining Inc. Stocks (NYSE: CDE)

In the last trading session, 2.98 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.39, offering almost -49.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.44% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.10 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.14% year-to-date, but still down -7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 1.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.38 percent over the past six months and at a -3,300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc. to make $207.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 72.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.25%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 26.01 million shares worth $88.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.15% or 25.71 million shares worth $78.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 16.01 million shares worth $54.75 million, making up 5.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 14.41 million shares worth around $49.29 million, which represents about 5.13% of the total shares outstanding.