Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

In today’s recent session, 5.82 million shares of the SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.4 or 46.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $151.04M. SLQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.73, offering almost -434.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.52% since then. We note from SelectQuote Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.84K.

SelectQuote Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SLQT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SelectQuote Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Instantly SLQT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 46.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 02/06/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.53% year-to-date, but still up 46.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is 65.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLQT is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 103.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SelectQuote Inc. to make $259.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $194.98 million and $275.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.90%.

SelectQuote Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -340.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.70% per year for the next five years.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.48% of SelectQuote Inc. shares, and 63.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.18%. SelectQuote Inc. stock is held by 216 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.14% of the shares, which is about 20.22 million shares worth $28.48 million.

Brookside Equity Partners, LLC, with 10.62% or 17.68 million shares worth $24.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $6.09 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $4.31 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.