Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS)

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.44M. UAVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -201.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.39K.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.83% year-to-date, but still down -2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is 32.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.85 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.10%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 10 and April 14.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.37% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 10.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.18%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.51% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $1.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.32% or 1.16 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.