Future Outlook And Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around $0.24 or 11.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.60M. GRCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -142.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.51% since then. We note from Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.59K.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRCL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Instantly GRCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.17% year-to-date, but still up 12.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) is 4.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRCL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -793.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -197.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.99 percent over the past six months and at a -35.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -64.90%, down from the previous year.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.89% of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares, and 47.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.64%. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.63% of the shares, which is about 9.9 million shares worth $54.46 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 11.65% or 7.88 million shares worth $43.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $7.47 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $2.4 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.