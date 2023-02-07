Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -8.53%

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.11 or 9.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.80M. FTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -52.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.09% since then. We note from Flotek Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.61K.

Flotek Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Instantly FTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is 20.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTK is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $1.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 213.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flotek Industries Inc. to make $55.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.1 million and $12.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 340.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 356.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.30%. Flotek Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 79.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.88% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares, and 36.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.17%. Flotek Industries Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 7.79 million shares worth $7.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.59% or 2.78 million shares worth $2.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $1.74 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $0.93 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.