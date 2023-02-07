ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370.64M. GWH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.28, offering almost -164.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.77% since then. We note from ESS Tech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

ESS Tech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GWH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ESS Tech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.57 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.47% year-to-date, but still up 10.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is 7.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

ESS Tech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.45 percent over the past six months and at a 31.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ESS Tech Inc. to make $2.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.70%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.40% of ESS Tech Inc. shares, and 40.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.64%. ESS Tech Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 23.46% of the shares, which is about 35.95 million shares worth $101.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.98% or 4.57 million shares worth $12.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $13.26 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $7.25 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.