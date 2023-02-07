Erasca Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ERAS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.97M. ERAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.80, offering almost -201.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.09% since then. We note from Erasca Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Erasca Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ERAS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Erasca Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.57 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.62% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 3.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERAS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -418.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -253.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Erasca Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.68 percent over the past six months and at a 27.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.20% in the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.19% of Erasca Inc. shares, and 78.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.96%. Erasca Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.96% of the shares, which is about 18.28 million shares worth $101.81 million.

Arch Venture Management, Llc, with 9.05% or 11.06 million shares worth $61.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $13.93 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $16.68 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.