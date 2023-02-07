E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -9.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.98M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.40, offering almost -4742.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.26% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4350 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.07% year-to-date, but still down -13.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -32.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.97% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 1.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.00%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 41811.0 shares worth $0.25 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.05% or 20463.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.