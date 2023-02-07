DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 2.78 million shares of the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.13, and it changed around $3.77 or 5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.72B. DD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.08, offering almost -10.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.95% since then. We note from DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DD as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Instantly DD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.35 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.93% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is 5.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DD is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $103.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

DuPont de Nemours Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.32 percent over the past six months and at a -23.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect DuPont de Nemours Inc. to make $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 197.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.73% per year for the next five years.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, and 74.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.31%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is held by 1,559 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 41.22 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.24% or 36.26 million shares worth $2.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.48 million shares worth $749.06 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $684.13 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.