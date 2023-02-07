DSKE Stock Forecast 2023: Daseke Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 43.83%

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.35, and it changed around $0.83 or 11.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $519.54M. DSKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.17, offering almost -57.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.83% since then. We note from Daseke Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 307.67K.

Daseke Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DSKE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Daseke Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) trade information

Instantly DSKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.57 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.75% year-to-date, but still up 26.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) is 48.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSKE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) estimates and forecasts

Daseke Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.13 percent over the past six months and at a -20.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $466.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Daseke Inc. to make $398.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $423.28 million and $394.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. Daseke Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

DSKE Dividends

Daseke Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 27.

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.93% of Daseke Inc. shares, and 44.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.75%. Daseke Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $18.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.31% or 2.74 million shares worth $17.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $8.38 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $4.69 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.