Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 7.59 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -38.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.06% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.78% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 17.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.51 day(s).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.79 percent over the past six months and at a -300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.20%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 34.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.28%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.31% of the shares, which is about 59.83 million shares worth $58.22 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 5.12% or 41.91 million shares worth $40.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 43.24 million shares worth $51.46 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 30.45 million shares worth around $42.93 million, which represents about 3.72% of the total shares outstanding.