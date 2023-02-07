Could Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.07 or 10.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.34M. INBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -116.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.03% since then. We note from Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 270.19% year-to-date, but still down -12.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) is 225.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.11 percent over the past six months and at a 42.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 247.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 282.00%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.90% of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.03%. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.63% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $84610.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.58% or 0.11 million shares worth $78163.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $81542.0, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 11388.0 shares worth around $8318.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.