Could Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 33.41 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.87, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.08B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.86, offering almost -101.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.53% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.01 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.26 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.27% year-to-date, but still up 11.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 32.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 144.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.42, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.88 percent over the past six months and at a 96.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 646.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $4.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 268.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 46.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.14%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 944 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 91.44 million shares worth $790.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.63% or 51.46 million shares worth $445.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 24.76 million shares worth $214.2 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 19.36 million shares worth around $167.44 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.