CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.04, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. CEIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.17, offering almost -34.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.94% since then. We note from CONSOL Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 742.11K.

CONSOL Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CEIX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.95 for the current quarter.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Instantly CEIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.80 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.17% year-to-date, but still up 2.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is -1.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEIX is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.66 percent over the past six months and at a 442.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 189.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $474.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CONSOL Energy Inc. to make $512.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.01 million and $480.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 218.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.20%.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.20. It is important to note, however, that the 7.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares, and 87.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.89%. CONSOL Energy Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.66% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $252.43 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.11% or 2.48 million shares worth $122.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $153.74 million, making up 6.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $65.08 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.