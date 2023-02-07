Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 8.38 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.84, and it changed around -$0.76 or -3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.75B. CLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.04, offering almost -63.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.28% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.93 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.54 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 18.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.82 percent over the past six months and at a -55.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -111.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -98.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $5.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.35 billion and $5.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 61.50%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 63.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 783 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.25% of the shares, which is about 53.0 million shares worth $814.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.77% or 45.37 million shares worth $697.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 15.05 million shares worth $202.71 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.89 million shares worth around $213.54 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.