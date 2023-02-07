Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 11.83 million shares of the Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.35 or 30.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.40M. CYAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -143.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.92% since then. We note from Celyad Oncology SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Celyad Oncology SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYAD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) trade information

Instantly CYAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 30.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 200.27% year-to-date, but still up 9.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) is 150.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 25.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYAD is forecast to be at a low of $0.55 and a high of $11.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -690.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CYAD Dividends

Celyad Oncology SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Celyad Oncology SA shares, and 29.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.16%. Celyad Oncology SA stock is held by 10 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 28.77% of the shares, which is about 6.5 million shares worth $11.24 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.15% or 33288.0 shares worth $57588.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2012.0 shares worth $3480.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.