Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO): Decline Of -325.53% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 26.94 million shares of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.7 or 59.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.41M. CDIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.25, offering almost -445.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.45% since then. We note from Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.61K.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CDIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 59.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.3300 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.36% year-to-date, but still up 86.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 84.31% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDIO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -325.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -325.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. to make $400 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.36% of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares, and 57.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.22%.