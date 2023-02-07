Can Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.98, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.85B. MLCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.24, offering almost -9.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.72% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.11 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.87% year-to-date, but still down -4.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLCO is forecast to be at a low of $6.30 and a high of $19.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 144.44 percent over the past six months and at a -33.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.20%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 41.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.63%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 263 institutions, with ARGA Investment Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.69% of the shares, which is about 25.97 million shares worth $149.35 million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.34% or 19.8 million shares worth $113.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 10.56 million shares worth $54.4 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 4.75 million shares worth around $27.29 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.