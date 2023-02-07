Bilibili Inc.â€™s (BILI): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 7.82 million shares of the Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $23.33, and it changed around -$1.0 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.09B. BILI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.10, offering almost -67.6% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $8.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.72% since then. We note from Bilibili Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.95 million.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.53 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 12.06%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -1.52% year-to-date, but still down -7.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -20.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Bilibili Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -5.09 percent over the past six months and at a -16.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bilibili Inc. to make $884.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $818.28 million and $874.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.20%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.24% of Bilibili Inc. shares, and 30.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.06%. Bilibili Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.41% of the shares, which is about 19.89 million shares worth $509.13 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.22% or 10.0 million shares worth $256.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 5.29 million shares worth $131.97 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $85.02 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.