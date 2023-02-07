Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 7.67 million shares of the Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $157.84, and it changed around $15.02 or 10.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.19B. BIDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $171.87, offering almost -8.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.38% since then. We note from Baidu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

Baidu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BIDU as a Hold, whereas 34 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Baidu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 160.10 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.00% year-to-date, but still up 17.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 18.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1151.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIDU is forecast to be at a low of $684.27 and a high of $1597.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -912.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -333.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Baidu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.72 percent over the past six months and at a 2.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Baidu Inc. to make $5.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.02 billion and $5.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.50%. Baidu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -56.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.52% per year for the next five years.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Baidu Inc. shares, and 36.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.03%. Baidu Inc. stock is held by 898 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 9.56 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 2.39% or 6.59 million shares worth $980.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $799.91 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $524.76 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.