Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $179.35, and it changed around -$16.6 or -8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.97B. AXON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $204.99, offering almost -14.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.01% since then. We note from Axon Enterprise Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 598.73K.

Axon Enterprise Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXON as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) trade information

Instantly AXON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 204.99 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.08% year-to-date, but still down -8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is 4.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.69 day(s).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) estimates and forecasts

Axon Enterprise Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.30 percent over the past six months and at a -15.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $305.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc. to make $312.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $217.58 million and $256.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.90%. Axon Enterprise Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.94% per year for the next five years.

AXON Dividends

Axon Enterprise Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.99% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, and 77.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.95%. Axon Enterprise Inc. stock is held by 582 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.28% of the shares, which is about 7.32 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.80% or 6.27 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $470.03 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $382.8 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.