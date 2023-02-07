Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.69 or 35.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.40M. ARBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -328.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.47% since then. We note from Argo Blockchain plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.21K.

Argo Blockchain plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARBK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Argo Blockchain plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.2000 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 146.30% year-to-date, but still up 48.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 66.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.16, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -129.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARBK is forecast to be at a low of $0.79 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 24.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Argo Blockchain plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.33 percent over the past six months and at a -265.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.30%, down from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc to make $18.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Argo Blockchain plc shares, and 2.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.24%. Argo Blockchain plc stock is held by 35 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $1.48 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.21% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.22 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF held roughly 83365.0 shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.