Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 2.64 million shares of the Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.47, and it changed around -$5.39 or -12.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.45B. ARMK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.72, offering almost -18.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.29% since then. We note from Aramark’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Aramark stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ARMK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aramark is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) trade information

Instantly ARMK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.97 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.93% year-to-date, but still down -13.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is -12.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARMK is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aramark (ARMK) estimates and forecasts

Aramark share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.03 percent over the past six months and at a 62.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aramark to make $4.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.80%. Aramark earnings are expected to increase by 286.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 31.80% per year for the next five years.

ARMK Dividends

Aramark’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Aramark shares, and 105.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.76%. Aramark stock is held by 496 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 23.46 million shares worth $718.46 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 8.07% or 20.79 million shares worth $636.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.38 million shares worth $354.9 million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held roughly 10.79 million shares worth around $330.42 million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.