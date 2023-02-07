An Analysis Of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $799.66M. NEGG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.19, offering almost -366.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.12% since then. We note from Newegg Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Instantly NEGG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2600 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.38% year-to-date, but still up 7.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is 43.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEGG is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 31 and April 04.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 95.36% of Newegg Commerce Inc. shares, and 0.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.18%. Newegg Commerce Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Penserra Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.92 million shares worth $3.37 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.14% or 0.53 million shares worth $1.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Online Retail ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $2.96 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.