An Analysis Of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.99, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.91B. CUBE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.95, offering almost -14.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.28% since then. We note from CubeSmart’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

CubeSmart stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CUBE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CubeSmart is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) trade information

Instantly CUBE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.49 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is 21.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.64, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUBE is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CubeSmart (CUBE) estimates and forecasts

CubeSmart share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.23 percent over the past six months and at a 18.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $257.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect CubeSmart to make $258.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221.91 million and $240.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.60%. CubeSmart earnings are expected to increase by 28.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

CUBE Dividends

CubeSmart’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of CubeSmart shares, and 102.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.17%. CubeSmart stock is held by 506 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.50% of the shares, which is about 32.54 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 9.13% or 20.49 million shares worth $875.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 10.27 million shares worth $471.19 million, making up 4.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.61 million shares worth around $282.45 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.