An Analysis Of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.73M. CPTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.16, offering almost -6261.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.84% since then. We note from Cepton Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.09K.

Cepton Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CPTN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cepton Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Instantly CPTN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.79% year-to-date, but still up 7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is 0.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPTN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Cepton Inc. to make $3.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.50% of Cepton Inc. shares, and 14.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.24%. Cepton Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $3.04 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.88% or 1.37 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $1.38 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.