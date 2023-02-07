America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.75, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.13B. AMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.32, offering almost -7.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.33% since then. We note from America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AMX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) trade information

Instantly AMX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.10 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.49% year-to-date, but still down -5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is 2.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $414.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMX is forecast to be at a low of $339.57 and a high of $520.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2532.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1619.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) estimates and forecasts

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.03 percent over the past six months and at a 25.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. to make $10.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.96 billion and $10.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.70%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 144.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.11% per year for the next five years.

AMX Dividends

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 3.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 9.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.03%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 408 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 42.05 million shares worth $859.07 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.85% or 18.13 million shares worth $370.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 18.63 million shares worth $306.8 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 15.67 million shares worth around $296.56 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.