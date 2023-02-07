Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around -$1.0 or -32.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.71M. AEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.57, offering almost -784.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.14% since then. We note from Alset Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26610.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.34K.

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -32.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.54 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.70% year-to-date, but still down -31.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is -18.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

Alset Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

AEI Dividends

Alset Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 07.

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.74% of Alset Inc. shares, and 3.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.68%. Alset Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 2.12 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.00% or 1.48 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.