36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Stock Forecast 2023: $38.23 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 2.8 million shares of the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.14 or 12.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.84M. KRKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.39, offering almost -88.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.63% since then. We note from 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.30K.

36Kr Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KRKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Instantly KRKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 02/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.08% year-to-date, but still up 7.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 6.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRKR is forecast to be at a low of $38.23 and a high of $38.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2910.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2910.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 36Kr Holdings Inc. to make $16.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.79 million and $16.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 07.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.26%. 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 36600.0 shares worth $47213.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.07% or 26881.0 shares worth $34676.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1078.0 shares worth $1390.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.