You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT).

In the last trading session, 4.64 million shares of the Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) were traded, and its beta was 4.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.81M. AULT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.11, offering almost -692.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.71% since then. We note from Ault Alliance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

Ault Alliance Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AULT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1470 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.08% year-to-date, but still up 8.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) is 4.81% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AULT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 68.00%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders