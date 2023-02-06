You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR).

In the last trading session, 8.73 million shares of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.42, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $858.93M. ARR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.31, offering almost -45.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.78% since then. We note from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.42 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.68 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.03% year-to-date, but still up 3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 11.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.53, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 9.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.53 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to make $39.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 72.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 101.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.36% per year for the next five years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 18.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, and 45.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.19%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is held by 229 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 18.2 million shares worth $128.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.21% or 11.71 million shares worth $82.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.33 million shares worth $40.59 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $21.68 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.