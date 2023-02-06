WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.70M. WIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.09, offering almost -88.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.85% since then. We note from WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WIMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 121.65% year-to-date, but still up 7.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 90.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIMI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -326.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -326.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 22.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, and 47.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.45%. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.72 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.18% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ProShares Tr-ProShares Metaverse ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 77500.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.