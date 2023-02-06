Why Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around -$0.32 or -4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. LAZR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.80, offering almost -128.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.73% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 million.

Luminar Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.23 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.38% year-to-date, but still up 18.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 68.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -226.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Luminar Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.33 percent over the past six months and at a -94.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Luminar Technologies Inc. to make $16.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.89 million and $12.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.90%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.72% of Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, and 56.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.02%. Luminar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 326 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 18.81 million shares worth $111.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.27% or 16.36 million shares worth $97.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.96 million shares worth $35.37 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held roughly 5.4 million shares worth around $32.04 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.