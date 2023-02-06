Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 20.66 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.42, and it changed around -$0.5 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.66B. WBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.12, offering almost -101.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.8% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.55 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.05 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is 48.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.78 percent over the past six months and at a -59.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -187.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -137.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 254.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to make $12.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 billion and $3.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 229.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 276.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.50% per year for the next five years.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.22% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, and 54.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.01%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock is held by 1,842 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 174.13 million shares worth $2.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.86% or 166.5 million shares worth $2.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 64.33 million shares worth $863.28 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 48.89 million shares worth around $656.12 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.