Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 5.02 million shares of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.98M. VERB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.69, offering almost -704.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.62% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2098 on Friday, 02/03/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.08% year-to-date, but still up 8.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is 24.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Verb Technology Company Inc. to make $4.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.30%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.79% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares, and 7.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.61%. Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 33.33% of the shares, which is about 4.06 million shares worth $2.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.04% or 1.22 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $1.67 million, making up 26.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 5.97% of the total shares outstanding.