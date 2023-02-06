VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.06 or 9.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.80M. VBIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -173.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.06% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.62% year-to-date, but still up 20.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 63.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.55 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.31 percent over the past six months and at a -25.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 331.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $630k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81k and $126k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,344.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 400.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 44.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.52%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 20.26% of the shares, which is about 52.34 million shares worth $34.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.21% or 13.46 million shares worth $8.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.23 million shares worth $2.75 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.