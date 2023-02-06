Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 27.05 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.96, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.03B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.23, offering almost -3.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.19 million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.40 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.63% year-to-date, but still up 4.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 63.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 111.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -19.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 107.76 percent over the past six months and at a 25.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 51.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $666.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $654.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $626 million and $621 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 27.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.39% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 55.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.22%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 415 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.81% of the shares, which is about 55.15 million shares worth $183.65 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.67% or 47.06 million shares worth $156.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 25.78 million shares worth $63.68 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.03 million shares worth around $56.7 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.