The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around -$0.14 or -6.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.60M. REAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.12, offering almost -421.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.39% since then. We note from The RealReal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 02/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.21% year-to-date, but still up 10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is 61.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The RealReal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.46 percent over the past six months and at a 14.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect The RealReal Inc. to make $174.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

The RealReal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.47% of The RealReal Inc. shares, and 94.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.69%. The RealReal Inc. stock is held by 262 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.16% of the shares, which is about 7.8 million shares worth $19.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.08% or 5.8 million shares worth $14.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $6.22 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $4.37 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.